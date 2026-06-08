Two-day classical music, dance festival Rhythmia kicks off at Kalidasa Auditorium in Patiala

Residents were left awestruck as artistes performed melodious fusion of Indian classical music and dance at the two-day cultural festival, “Rhythmia”, a fusion of classical music and dance, which went off to a colourful start at the Kalidasa Auditorium here on Saturday

Advertisement

Being organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the mega musical soiree will bring live the who’s who of the world of Indian classical music under one umbrella.

Advertisement

The sultry Saturday evening turned musical as Surbahar exponent Dr Ashwin Mahesh Dalvi left the audience spellbound with his scintillating performance, unfolding the profound nuances of Indian classical music through his soulful recital. Steeped in the meditative ethos of the prominent Etawah Gharana, Dr Dalvi, manifested the austere grandeur and transcendental gravitas of the ‘Dhrupat ang’ on the Surbahar, adding brilliance to the recital through “aalap”, “jod” and jhala” movements.

Advertisement

The maestro was complemented with consummate sensitivity by Mrinal Upadhyay on the pakhawaj and Pandurang Pawar on the tabla, whose impeccable accompaniment enhanced the allure of his stellar performance.

Up next was the seminal dance-theatre opus “The Game of Dice”, conceived and choreographed by Santosh Nair, which held the audience captive for more than an hour. Based on the

Advertisement

‘Dyuta Krida” episode of the Mahabharata, the work unfolded the subtle intricacies of Kathakali, Chhau, and a surfeit of other contemporary dances, bringing live the magic through dance, acting, music and lighting patterns. It dwelt on the unbridled power, frayed human egoes, dharma, morality and human values, and so on, which were brought live with a razor-sharp precision.