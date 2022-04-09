Two-day meet on literature, climate change concludes

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 8

A two-day international interdisciplinary conference on literature, environment and climate change concluded here today. The Department of English and Public Relations, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law(RGNUL), in collaboration with Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute, New Delhi, Punjab Pollution Control Board and Assam Don Bosco University, organised the meet.

Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman, PPCB, discussed the factors responsible for environmental degradation. He said individual responsibility had a great role to play in improving the damaged ecosystem. “One must not get entangled in blame-game but should contribute as an individual”, he said. Talking about Indian culture and practices, he said we had always worshipped nature.

He said, “Environmental studies should always be a compulsory component of curriculum in higher education” and added, “Individual efforts should gain momentum to overcome a sclerotic state apparatus and the machinations of global corporations.” —