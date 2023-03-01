Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 28

Punjabi University organised Science Festival-2023 on February 27 and 28 on the campus, where Balwinder Singh Sooch, Head of Department of Biotechnology and Food Technology, and others discussed the need to work towards the betterment of the environment.

Sooch said students from different schools, colleges and various departments of the university actively participated in workshops, special lecture series, science exhibitions, quiz competitions, essay/slogan writing.

Prof Sudeshna Sinha, Deputy Director, IISER, Mohali, inspired the students and teachers to pursue their interests in science to make useful innovations.

Kulinder Pal Singh, former professor at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, discussed discoveries and innovations in astronomy and space science. He talked about the journey of discoveries of the past 400 years, from Galileo to James Webb, and the accelerated pace of innovations during the era. He said India was setting new milestones in the field of space science and also answered questions asked by the students.