Two days after attack on couple in Patiala, case filed against pitbull owner

The police have registered a criminal case against the unidentified owner of a pitbull dog that attacked a couple who had gone to inspect a house available for rent in the Ghumman Nagar area of the city.

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Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said the police had registered a case under Sections 291, 125(A) and 125(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation into the incident. The couple, Ankit Sabharwal and Shifali Sabharwal, lodged a complaint and recorded their statements with the police, he said.

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Meanwhile, the Patiala Municipal Corporation (MC) has taken the pitbull into custody for a medical examination to determine whether it has rabies and whether it has been vaccinated.

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MC Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal told The Tribune that the civic body had also issued a notice to the owner of house number 832/13 in Ghumman Nagar, from where the dog emerged and attacked the couple.

“The owner has been asked to produce the vaccination chart and registration documents of the pet dog within three days. If the owner fails to respond to the notice within the stipulated period, legal action will be taken as per law,” she said.

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The incident occurred when the couple, accompanied by a local property dealer, went to inspect the house for rent. After they rang the doorbell, the Pitbull suddenly emerged and attacked them. Despite attempts by local residents to rescue them, the dog bit both of them, causing multiple injuries to different parts of their bodies. They were rushed to a private hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. A video purportedly showing the attack has also gone viral on social media.

Former Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Kumar Bittu has urged the MC to conduct a fresh survey of pets being kept in the city and take legal action against people keeping ferocious dog breeds such as pitbulls.

Bittu alleged that the MC was responsible for the incident as it had failed to check the keeping of ferocious breeds within the city limits. He also demanded action against officials concerned for allegedly failing to enforce existing laws governing such dog breeds, which he said had already been banned by the civic body.