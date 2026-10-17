Two drug smugglers held with 225 kg poppy husk in Samana

The Samana police in Patiala district have arrested two alleged drug smugglers with 225 kg of poppy husk as part of the Punjab Police’s ongoing campaign against drug trafficking. The contraband was reportedly being transported in a truck from Madhya Pradesh for supply in Punjab.

The alleged drug smugglers have been identified as Jasnoor Singh alias Noor (24), a resident of Chak Amritsaria village in Patiala district and Pappu Singh alias Pappi (26), a resident of Dhallomajra Patti, Badrukha village near Longowal in Sangrur district.

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SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said a police team led by DSP Samana Gurvir Singh and other officials conducted a special operation against drug trafficking.

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On October 15, the police team was checking vehicles at a checkpoint on the Patiala Road in Samana when it stopped a truck bearing registration number PB-11-CF-8799. During the search, the police recovered 15 plastic bags containing 225 kg of poppy husk.

A criminal case under Section 15 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the City Samana police station. The police are questioning them to establish the exact source of the contraband and identify others involved in the alleged trafficking network.

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The preliminary investigation suggests they were allegedly involved in transporting narcotics from other states for supply in Punjab. Further investigation was underway to establish the route and intended destination of the consignment.

The SSP said Jasnoor Singh has a history of alleged involvement in drug trafficking and has been linked to two previous cases involving substantial quantities of narcotics.

In 2022, 506 kg of ganja was reportedly recovered in a case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. In another case registered in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, in 2025, 117 kg and 260 grams of poppy husk were recovered from him.

According to the SSP, Jasnoor Singh was wanted in connection with these cases. The investigation officers were also examining the ownership and use of the truck. The police said they would be produced before a court to seek police remand.