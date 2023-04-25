Two friends found dead near bus stand

Patiala, April 24
Two men, aged between 24 and 25, were found murdered with sharp weapons near the bus stand here on Monday morning. The police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons in this regard.
Lahori Gate SHO Ramanpreet Singh said the bodies of victims, identified as Anil of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony and Nakul of Old Bishan Nagar, were found near the bus stand, adjacent to railway crossing No. 18.
Anil’s mother, Nirmala, stated to the police that her son had gone to meet his friend, Nakul, on Sunday night, after which he did not return home. Anil is survived by his wife and two children.
Nakul’s father, Satish, said his son had left home around 11.30pm on Sunday night and did not return home. Nakul is survived by his parents, two brothers and a sister.
The SHO said as per the preliminary investigation, the victims had wounds from sharp-edged weapons, suggesting that that the victims were involved in a fight with a group of people. The police have launched an investigation and registered a case of under Section 302 of the IPC against unidentified persons.
Deep wounds
Anil had gone to meet Nakul on Sunday night; Nakul, too, left home around 11.30 pm, but both fail to return home. Their bodies found later with deep wounds
