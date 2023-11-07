Two held for fraudulently withdrawing money from ATM; Rs 2 lakh, cards seized

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 6

The police have arrested two persons for fraudulently withdrawing money from an ATM. The suspects have been identified as Sanjay, a resident of Hazampur village in Hisar district, and Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Bhawani Kheda village in Bhawani district.

Rajkumar Sharma, DSP, Fatehgarh Sahib, said on October 28, Baljit Singh, a resident of Sirhind, had complained to the police that his wife had gone to withdraw money from an ATM of Punjab and Sind Bank. Two unknown youths present on the spot fraudulently swaped his ATM card and withdrew Rs 99,999 from his account.

The DSP said Arshdeep Sharma, SHO, Fatehgarh Sahib, marked an inquiry in this regard. During investigation, the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the ATM was checked after which the police arrested two suspects.

He said during preliminary interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had swaped the ATM card and withdrawn money. He said the police recovered Rs 2,10,750, a swipe machine, ATM cards of nine banks and a car from the suspects.

A case had been registered against the suspects and further probe initiated in this connection.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Hisar