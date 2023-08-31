Two held for theft

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 30

The district police have arrested two persons on the charge of mobile theft and seized 24 mobile phones from their possession.

Khamanon DSP Ramindra Singh said the Kheri Naudh Singh police have arrested two men, identified as Jitender Singh and Lovely Singh, on the charge of mobile theft. Tek Chand, who runs a phone-repairing shop, had complained to the police that a total of 30 mobiles had been stolen from his shop. The police promptly launched an investigation and nabbed the two thieves, recovering as many as 24 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 4.8 lakh.

The two suspects were produced in court and remanded in police custody for four days.

Besides, the Sirhind police have arrested a Moga resident, Ravi Kumar, with 10 grams of heroin. Sirhind police station SHO Narpinder Singh stated that a team of cops, led by ASI Jaswinder Singh, had set up a naka near Harbanspura, and waylaid the scooter-borne suspect. The police have registered a case in this regard.

