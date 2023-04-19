Two held with poppy husk, drug vials

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 18

The police have arrested two peddlers with poppy husk and intoxicating tablets and drug vials in separate cases.

Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh said the police had laid a naka at old bus stand on GT Road, Sirhind. During a checking, the police seized 30-kg poppy husk from a man riding a bike. The police arrested the biker, identified as Bhura Ram of Rajasthan. The suspect used to supply poppy husk in the rural areas here.

In another case, the in-charge of Sirhind police post said during a search at a naka, the police seized 500 intoxicating tablets and fifty drug vials from a car. The suspect, identified as Shiv Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, was taken into custody.

Cases have been registered against the two and investigations initiated.