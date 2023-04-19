Two held with poppy husk, drug vials

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 18
The police have arrested two peddlers with poppy husk and intoxicating tablets and drug vials in separate cases.
Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh said the police had laid a naka at old bus stand on GT Road, Sirhind. During a checking, the police seized 30-kg poppy husk from a man riding a bike. The police arrested the biker, identified as Bhura Ram of Rajasthan. The suspect used to supply poppy husk in the rural areas here.
In another case, the in-charge of Sirhind police post said during a search at a naka, the police seized 500 intoxicating tablets and fifty drug vials from a car. The suspect, identified as Shiv Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, was taken into custody.
Cases have been registered against the two and investigations initiated.
