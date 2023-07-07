Two lives snuffed out in accidents

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 6

Two persons, including a woman, were killed in separate accidents at Patran and Shambhu in Ghanour.

With regard to the accident that took place at Shambhu, Sumer Singh, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, complained his brother, Sahib Singh, was driving his truck. He was near the GT Road in Chamari village area when a vehicle took a turn right in front the truck, resulting in an accident.

His brother was killed in the accident. The Shambhu police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC.

In the other accident at Patran, Aarti, a resident of the same area, said her mother was standing by the roadside to cross the road near Nyal when a vehicle run her over. She was killed in the accident.

The Patran police have registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) against an unidentified driver.