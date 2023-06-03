Two mobile phones, intoxicant recovered from jail inmates

Patiala, June 2
Officials of the Patiala Central Jail have recovered two mobile phones from two jail inmates. In another such recovery, jail officials recovered 7 grams of intoxicant (marijuana) from a jail inmate. The Patiala police have registered two cases in this regard.
Police officials said a case was registered on the complaint of Assistant Superintendent Jagjit Singh.
They said jail officials recovered a mobile phone, along with accessories, from two jail inmates — Vikram Singh and Sahib Singh. Both mobile phones were in a working condition.
The police have registered a case against the two inmates under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act.
In another case, jail officials recovered 7 grams of intoxicant (marijuana) from a jail inmate identified as Subharak Biswas.
The police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
