Two mobile phones, intoxicant recovered from jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 2

Officials of the Patiala Central Jail have recovered two mobile phones from two jail inmates. In another such recovery, jail officials recovered 7 grams of intoxicant (marijuana) from a jail inmate. The Patiala police have registered two cases in this regard.

Police officials said a case was registered on the complaint of Assistant Superintendent Jagjit Singh.

They said jail officials recovered a mobile phone, along with accessories, from two jail inmates — Vikram Singh and Sahib Singh. Both mobile phones were in a working condition.

The police have registered a case against the two inmates under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act.

In another case, jail officials recovered 7 grams of intoxicant (marijuana) from a jail inmate identified as Subharak Biswas.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.