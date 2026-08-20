DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Two months on, dug-up streets turn nightmare for residents of Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Patiala

Two months on, dug-up streets turn nightmare for residents of Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Patiala

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:06 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A slushy street dug up by the municipal authorities at Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Patiala. Photo: Kulwinder Sandhu
Advertisement

Residents of Baba Deep Singh Nagar are enduring severe hardships as Street Nos. 4 and 5 have been dug up for the past two months.

Advertisement

The digging, initially carried out by the municipal authorities for infrastructural development, has turned into a civic nightmare during the ongoing rainy season.

Advertisement

The failure of the Patiala Municipal Corporation to lay interlocking tiles before the onset of the monsoon has left the entire stretch filled with slush.

Advertisement

Rainwater has accumulated in deep trenches, converting the residential lanes into stagnant ponds that trap two-wheelers and pedestrians alike. The loose topsoil has mixed with rainwater, creating a slippery layer that makes commuting nearly impossible. Furthermore, pools of stagnant water have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, sparking fears of disease outbreaks among residents.

The residents have expressed deep anger over the apathy of the civic body and the lack of accountability. “We have been virtually confined to our homes for nearly two months,” said Balbir Singh, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Nagar. “Elderly citizens cannot step out for their morning walks, and we cannot even park our vehicles near our houses,” rued Surinder Kumar, another resident of the locality.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts