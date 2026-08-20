Two months on, dug-up streets turn nightmare for residents of Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Patiala

Residents of Baba Deep Singh Nagar are enduring severe hardships as Street Nos. 4 and 5 have been dug up for the past two months.

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The digging, initially carried out by the municipal authorities for infrastructural development, has turned into a civic nightmare during the ongoing rainy season.

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The failure of the Patiala Municipal Corporation to lay interlocking tiles before the onset of the monsoon has left the entire stretch filled with slush.

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Rainwater has accumulated in deep trenches, converting the residential lanes into stagnant ponds that trap two-wheelers and pedestrians alike. The loose topsoil has mixed with rainwater, creating a slippery layer that makes commuting nearly impossible. Furthermore, pools of stagnant water have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, sparking fears of disease outbreaks among residents.

The residents have expressed deep anger over the apathy of the civic body and the lack of accountability. “We have been virtually confined to our homes for nearly two months,” said Balbir Singh, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Nagar. “Elderly citizens cannot step out for their morning walks, and we cannot even park our vehicles near our houses,” rued Surinder Kumar, another resident of the locality.