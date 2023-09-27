Two nabbed with opium

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 26

The Nabha police today arrested two persons, including an erstwhile panchayat secretary, for allegedly smuggling 3.5-kg opium.

The cops have registered a case under the NDPS Act against the duo — Deepak and Navpreet Singh — at the Sadar Nabha police station in this regard. The police have recovered the drug from the possession of the two suspects. The duo would sneak in narcotics from Rajasthan here and supply them in various parts of the state, said a police official.