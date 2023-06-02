Two of gangsters' aides held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 1

The Patiala police today claimed to have arrested two close aides of Punjab-based gangsters and seized three pistols and 16 bullets from their possession.

Both suspects were arrested in different cases.

Addressing the media, SSP Varun Sharma said a team led by CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh had laid nakas and was patrolling inter-state highways when it arrested Sukhjit Singh Golu of Khanna near the Shambhu police station and Gurpreet Singh Talli of Samana near the Ghanaur police station.

“Both suspects were arrested separately and FIRs were registered against them. Both of them have criminal records and are directly linked with serious criminal cases,” the SSP said.

The CIA in-charge said the two suspects face attempt to murder cases. He said their interrogation was necessary to ascertain as to why they were carrying pistols.

“We also need to know from where they bought the weapons and if they were planning to indulge in another crime,” he said.