Two showroom owners encroach on public land in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 14

Despite the Municipal Corporation taking action against violations like encroachment and illegal construction work, they are still rampant in posh areas, including those near Polo Ground and on Bhupindra Road.

The MC had recently razed illegal structures at Alipur Araiyan and Silver City in Patiala where the owners had been carrying out unapproved construction work.

Meanwhile, showroom owners have been carrying out encroachments on Bhupindra Road as well as near Polo Ground.

Residents said an owner of a showroom, adjacent to the Polo ground here, had encroached on the footpath and established a temporary candy bar outside his shop. “The candy bar has been established illegally on the footpath outside the showroom. The corporation has not given any approval for the construction work and yet the same has been carried out,” a resident said.

In another case, a road divider has been damaged by owners of an under-construction showroom near the Model Town police post. A resident said, “There are many such encroachments on roads and roadsides across the city. The MC needs to keep these violations in check and ensure proper passage for vehicles.”

Another resident said, “A number of encroachments on roadsides behind the Mahindra Kothi at Chhoti Baradari have also been carried out by vendors. These block the traffic and cause congestion on roads. The office-goers here have complained to the corporation several times but to no avail.”

Municipal Joint Commissioner Naman Marken said he would direct the land branch and building branch to look into the matter in the morning tomorrow. “The MC will remove all temporary and permanent structures constructed illegally,” he said.