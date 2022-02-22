Two suspected thieves beaten up, paraded half-naked in Patiala city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 21

In a case of vigilante justice, two men were roughed up, dragged and paraded half-naked by a mob in the Tripuri area today. The victims are said to have been suspects of thefts.

They are in their mid-twenties, whose hands were tied with a cloth. The entire incident was recorded in a video tape using camera.

In the purported video of the incident, which is making rounds on social media, the victims were being mercilessly thrashed by the mob and one of the victims had bleeding from his face. The locals alleged that both the suspects had tried to snatch a mobile phone and robbed a woman today. The woman is said to have been injured, while resisting.

The locals, in the purported video, were seen alleging that both the victims had committed thefts in the past also.

The police said they would be first filing an FIR of snatching the mobile phone and injuring women on the statement of a woman. Inspector Jagjeet Singh, SHO, Tripuri, said, “We are first filing an FIR against the victims of mob fury. The lady was injured in the incident when the suspects snatched her mobile phone. She is under treatment at Rajindra Hospital here.”—