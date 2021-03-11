Two teenagers drown in Bhakra Canal

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 13

Two days after the district administration imposed a ban on all swimming and bath-related activities in the canals, two teenagers reportedly drowned in the Bhakra Canal, near Passiana police station this afternoon. The police informed that five teenagers from Bhunerheri village in Patiala district had come to take bath in the Bhakra Canal. Of whom, two teenagers—both identified as Sahil— jumped into the canal to take bath and drowned.

Patiala Additional District Magistrate Gurpreet Singh Thind had banned the general public from bathing and swimming in canals.

Ankurdeep Singh, SHO, Passiana police station, said they had pressed teams of divers into service to find the two teenagers in the canal.