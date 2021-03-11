Two to face trial for illegally axing tree in Patiala

Patiala, June 1
Two days after illegal felling of a tree on the Patiala-Rajpura road, officials of the Forest Department have apprehended two persons in this connection. Now, the suspects will face trial in a district court, officials said. As per eyewitnesses, more than one eucalyptus tree was chopped down around 10 pm on the night of May 30 from outside a newly constructed mall on the Rajpura Road.
Swarn Singh, Range Forest Officer, Patiala, said, “We have apprehended two persons allegedly involved in chopping of the tree. Both are private employees. The tree they cut had dried up.”
He said it was not required to register a police case against them as the persons involved in the act had already been identified.
Vidya Sagri, District Forest Officer (Territorial) said, “The incident took place on the night of May 30. Our team apprehended the timber, vehicle and the offenders. As per rules, we can proceed with a court case instead of filing an FIR. ”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bank manager shot dead in J-K's Kulgam, 8th targeted killing in Valley in one month
A resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, Vijay Kumar had join...
Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits starts in Valley amid surge in targeted killings
A militant shot dead a bank manager on Thursday in Kulgam, 8...
Sonia Gandhi tests covid-positive ahead of answering June 8 ED summons
Govt-mandated covid isolation is for seven days; Surjewala s...
KK's cremation live: Son Nakul performs last rites, daughter shares 'Love you forever dad' post, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Bhardwaj and others reach for 'antim darshan'
His mortal remains arrived in Mumabi on Wednesday night a
Gangster Bhuppi Rana group announces Rs 5 lakh reward for information about Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Whether in Punjab, Canada, or the US, name of the person giv...