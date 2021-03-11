Two to face trial for illegally axing tree in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 1

Two days after illegal felling of a tree on the Patiala-Rajpura road, officials of the Forest Department have apprehended two persons in this connection. Now, the suspects will face trial in a district court, officials said. As per eyewitnesses, more than one eucalyptus tree was chopped down around 10 pm on the night of May 30 from outside a newly constructed mall on the Rajpura Road.

Swarn Singh, Range Forest Officer, Patiala, said, “We have apprehended two persons allegedly involved in chopping of the tree. Both are private employees. The tree they cut had dried up.”

He said it was not required to register a police case against them as the persons involved in the act had already been identified.

Vidya Sagri, District Forest Officer (Territorial) said, “The incident took place on the night of May 30. Our team apprehended the timber, vehicle and the offenders. As per rules, we can proceed with a court case instead of filing an FIR. ”