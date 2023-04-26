Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala, April 25
Two women died in separate road accidents here today. In the first incident, a middle-aged woman, Asha Chopra, riding pillion on a scooter was crushed to death by a PRTC bus, near Lahori Gate. A case has been registered against the bus driver in this regard.
The police said the woman was riding pillion, when a bus hit their bike. Both of them fell down and Asha was crushed under the bus’ rear tyre.
In another incident, a local college student, Harman Preet Kaur, was hit by a vehicle near Rajpura Road. She was taken to a hospital, however, the doctors declared her brought dead.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...