Two women die in separate road accidents

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 25

Two women died in separate road accidents here today. In the first incident, a middle-aged woman, Asha Chopra, riding pillion on a scooter was crushed to death by a PRTC bus, near Lahori Gate. A case has been registered against the bus driver in this regard.

The police said the woman was riding pillion, when a bus hit their bike. Both of them fell down and Asha was crushed under the bus’ rear tyre.

In another incident, a local college student, Harman Preet Kaur, was hit by a vehicle near Rajpura Road. She was taken to a hospital, however, the doctors declared her brought dead.