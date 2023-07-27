Two years on, MC, dairy farmers to resume talks

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, July 26

The local municipal corporation has resumed talks to shift dairy farmers of the city to Ablowal village.

The corporation has called a meeting of dairy farmer unions tomorrow to discuss the nitty-gritties of the shifting process. It has been nearly two years since the dairy shifting project was put on halt after former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi intervened on September 30, 2021.

A survey had found approximately 300 dairies in the MC limits

Officials said 66 dairy farmers had submitted applications for allotment of plots and submitted 5% of the cost, but later some of them decided to shift elsewhere outside the city and demand the amount back from the MC.

According to an MC survey, there were approximately 300 dairies in the civic body limits.

MC officials said almost all works at the new project site had been completed. These included storm water drainage system, veterinary dispensary, cowshed, cow-dung storage shed, overhead water tank and supply of clean water.

Earlier, dairy farmers had flagged absence of facilities at the new site, including effluent treatment plant.

“The work of establishment of an effluent treatment plant is going on and will be completed soon. However, shifting of dairy farmers has nothing to do with the plant as the MC will provide them the effluent treatment facility at its other plants in the area,” said MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal.