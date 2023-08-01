Unable to pay fee, student kills self

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 31

A BAMS final year student, Jishan Ahmed Baig, died allegedly after jumping from the roof of a hostel at Desh Bhagat University in Mandi Gobindgarh. He was reportedly under stress for not being able to pay the fee of supplementary exams.

The victim.

The deceased’s father has demanded stringent action against the authorities, terming the death of his son a murder. According to Asant Ahmed, father of the deceased, his son, who was a student of BAMS final year, was fined Rs 12 lakh for repeatedly flunking supplementary examinations. He was called by the university authorities to discuss the matter but was not treated properly by the officials concerned. Jishan took it as an insult to his father and jumped from the roof of the university hostel last night.

His fellow students took him to the university hospital. However, there was no doctor and he was rushed to a hospital in Khanna on a motorcycle. Jishan collapsed on the way, the victim’s father alleged.

As the news of his death spread, students staged a dharna against the authorities.

The Amloh police, led by SP (Investigation) Rakesh Yadav and DSP Jangjit Singh assured the agitating students that justice would be done in the matter. Late in the evening, the kin took the body to J&K. The police started proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The Chancellor, Dr Zora Singh, did not answer the phone calls made by this correspondent for their comment.

