DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Unavailability of doctor at Patiala hospital leaves patients hassled

Unavailability of doctor at Patiala hospital leaves patients hassled

Visitors complain of ‘rude’ behaviour by hospital staff

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Patiala, Updated At : 06:58 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Patients wait at the the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO RAJESH SACHAR
Advertisement

Residents visiting the cardiology OPD at the Rajindra Hospital faced long delays in medical care on Thursday, being made to wait nearly two hours as the cardiologist was not available for checkup.

Advertisement

Patients, particularly senior citizens, also complained about the rude behaviour of the hospital staff.

Advertisement

Balinder Singh Dhindsa, a retired manager from Punjab and Sindh Bank, said he arrived at around 10 am. His blood pressure was checked by the nursing staff and he was asked to wait, but the doctor remained unavailable. By 11 am, with over 100 patients waiting in the corridor, Dhindsa lodged a complaint.

Advertisement

He alleged that he was snubbed by the staff and asked to go back and wait. Perturbed by the rude behaviour he and began clicking photographs of the crowded corridor. “While doing so I also went to the cancer ward of the hospital, where stray dogs were roaming freely. The nursing staff spotted me and turned aggressive, instructing me to delete the pictures or face legal action. A retired police officer advised me to avoid checkup and leave or risk being implicated in a case,” Dhindsa said.

Kartar Singh, another patient, said he had arrived at 10 am and was still waiting to see the doctor even by noon.

Advertisement

While the cardiologist was not available for comment, Director Principal Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr PPS Sibia defended the doctor, saying that the cardiologist was burdened with multiple tasks and worked late into the evening. “Even the doctors are hard pressed. In such scenario, a polite word could comfort them. Instructions have been issued to the staff to be polite with the patients,” Sibia said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts