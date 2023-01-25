Unaware of night shelter, homeless freeze in cold

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 24

Amid freezing weather, homeless people are being forced to spend their nights under the open sky near temples, gurdwaras, railway stations, bus stands and public parks, while a night shelter equipped with all amenities hardly has any takers due to lack of awareness.

The night shelter that is situated near Army Hospital on GT Road, Sirhind, presents a deserted look.

Manager at the night shelter Jashanjot Singh said the shelter was built by the government in 2017 and anyone in need could stay there free of cost. So far, 966 needy people have stayed here, he said.

The manager said there are 44 beds with accommodation for 100 persons. The shelter is provided with amenities like geysers, toilets, a store room, seven employees, including a manager, an attendant, a clerk, a watchman, a store-keeper and cleaning staff.

RN Sharma, president of Citizens Welfare Association, said let alone the outsiders, even the local people are not aware of the night shelter. There is a need to propagate awareness about the availability of this facility in the town so that the needy may avail of its benefits in this cold and inclement weather.

Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Sirhind, Gurbakhsh Singh, said, “I have only taken the charge six months ago and will ensure that hoardings are put up at key places such as bus stand, railway station and markets to raise awareness among the people.”