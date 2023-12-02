Union holds protest for OPS implementation

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 1

Members of the Punjab State Ministerial Service Union today held a demonstration in front of the deputy commissioner’s office to press for the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Traffic on the Sirhind–Chandigarh road was disrupted by the protestors, who also raised slogans against the government.

The district president of the union, Lakhbir Singh Bhatti, rued that even though they had been protesting for the past three weeks, the government is not willing to fulfil their demand. Besides, the leaders pointed out that AAP had pledged to implement the Old Pension Scheme before it came to power in the state.

