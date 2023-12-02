Union holds protest for OPS implementation

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 1
Members of the Punjab State Ministerial Service Union today held a demonstration in front of the deputy commissioner’s office to press for the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Traffic on the Sirhind–Chandigarh road was disrupted by the protestors, who also raised slogans against the government.
The district president of the union, Lakhbir Singh Bhatti, rued that even though they had been protesting for the past three weeks, the government is not willing to fulfil their demand. Besides, the leaders pointed out that AAP had pledged to implement the Old Pension Scheme before it came to power in the state.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...