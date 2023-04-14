Union Minister hands over job letters to 56 candidates

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 13

Union Hardeep Singh Puri today distributed appointment letters to 56 new recruits under the fourth phase of Rozgar Mela at Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW).

The fourth phase of the recruitment drive to provide 10 lakh jobs in the Central Government was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through videoconferencing at 45 centres across the country today. As many as 71,000 appointment letters were handed over.

In Punjab, the recruitment drive was organised at Patiala. During the event at PLW, Puri gave away appointment letters to 56 new recruits from Punjab and adjoining areas.

Of the 56 newly recruited persons, 33 have been appointed in the PLW, 15 in the Defence Department, four in Education Department, three in Punjab Gramin Bank and one in Department of Home Affairs.

The recruitments under the drive are done by union ministries and departments and recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Board.

Congress MP Preneet Kaur attended the event and was present on stage with Puri.

Preneet Kaur was in February 2023 suspended from the Congress for alleged anti-party activities. She was issued a show-cause notice for “helping BJP”.

