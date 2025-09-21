DT
Home / Patiala / Union Minister Naik reviews flood damage in Punjab, pledges government support

Union Minister Naik reviews flood damage in Punjab, pledges government support

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, Punjab, Punjabis and farmers remain the top priority of the Government," the minister says
article_Author
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:22 PM Sep 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shripad Naik, accompanied by former Union Minister Preneet Kaur, visited flood-affected villages in Punjab's Sanaur constituency, including Sirkapra, Ratta Khera and Mehmoodpur Roorke. The delegation assessed the damage caused by recurring floods and heavy rainfall, interacting with residents and farmers to understand their concerns. 

During the visit, villagers apprised the leaders of the extensive destruction to farmland, houses and infrastructure. They highlighted that most link roads beyond Devigarh had been damaged, severely disrupting connectivity for farmers, students and local residents. They further raised the issue of the collapse of the Sirkapda bridge, which has left entire areas cut off and in urgent need of reconstruction. Families from Kharabgarh and Rattakheeda informed the delegation that many houses had been destroyed, leaving them without shelter and in need of permanent housing solutions.

Union Minister Naik instructed the administration to conduct a detailed survey of damages to houses, farmlands and infrastructure. He assured that the report would be personally submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). He further assured that additional compensation would be extended and that affected families would be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to ensure permanent housing relief.

Addressing the press, Naik emphasized that the recurring flood threats from the Tangri and Ghaggar rivers will be addressed on priority. He assured that channelising and desilting works will be taken up with the Central Water Commission to provide a lasting solution. He reiterated that the Central Government has already provided a special relief package of ₹1,600 crore to Punjab, in addition to ₹12,000 crore released under the SDRF funds.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab, Punjabis, and farmers remain the top priority of the Government of India. Beyond politics, all efforts are being made to provide relief, rehabilitation and permanent solutions,” he said.

Expressing her gratitude, Preneet Kaur thanked the Union Minister for visiting the affected villages on priority and reassured residents that the Central Government is in constant touch with the state. She added that the Central Water Commission will soon conduct a detailed review to work out long-term and sustainable measures for Patiala district, including strengthening embankments and improving river management.

Preneet Kaur further stated, “Punjab is not a comedy stage; it demands serious governance. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must realise that leadership is a responsibility, not theatrics. In over three and a half years, his government has done little beyond blaming the Centre for every issue. The people of Punjab voted for you with hope. Stop the gimmicks, stop misleading the public and start working for Punjab.”

Tags :
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

