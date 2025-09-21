Union Minister Naik reviews flood damage in Punjab, pledges government support

Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shripad Naik, accompanied by former Union Minister Preneet Kaur, visited flood-affected villages in Punjab's Sanaur constituency, including Sirkapra, Ratta Khera and Mehmoodpur Roorke. The delegation assessed the damage caused by recurring floods and heavy rainfall, interacting with residents and farmers to understand their concerns.

Advertisement

During the visit, villagers apprised the leaders of the extensive destruction to farmland, houses and infrastructure. They highlighted that most link roads beyond Devigarh had been damaged, severely disrupting connectivity for farmers, students and local residents. They further raised the issue of the collapse of the Sirkapda bridge, which has left entire areas cut off and in urgent need of reconstruction. Families from Kharabgarh and Rattakheeda informed the delegation that many houses had been destroyed, leaving them without shelter and in need of permanent housing solutions.

Advertisement

Union Minister Naik instructed the administration to conduct a detailed survey of damages to houses, farmlands and infrastructure. He assured that the report would be personally submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). He further assured that additional compensation would be extended and that affected families would be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to ensure permanent housing relief.

Addressing the press, Naik emphasized that the recurring flood threats from the Tangri and Ghaggar rivers will be addressed on priority. He assured that channelising and desilting works will be taken up with the Central Water Commission to provide a lasting solution. He reiterated that the Central Government has already provided a special relief package of ₹1,600 crore to Punjab, in addition to ₹12,000 crore released under the SDRF funds.

Advertisement

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab, Punjabis, and farmers remain the top priority of the Government of India. Beyond politics, all efforts are being made to provide relief, rehabilitation and permanent solutions,” he said.

Expressing her gratitude, Preneet Kaur thanked the Union Minister for visiting the affected villages on priority and reassured residents that the Central Government is in constant touch with the state. She added that the Central Water Commission will soon conduct a detailed review to work out long-term and sustainable measures for Patiala district, including strengthening embankments and improving river management.

Preneet Kaur further stated, “Punjab is not a comedy stage; it demands serious governance. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must realise that leadership is a responsibility, not theatrics. In over three and a half years, his government has done little beyond blaming the Centre for every issue. The people of Punjab voted for you with hope. Stop the gimmicks, stop misleading the public and start working for Punjab.”