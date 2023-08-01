Union urges govt to provide relief to flood-hit farmers

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 31
The district unit of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Qadiyan) today held a meeting at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, attended by a large number of farmers. Rural link roads, damaged crops and the condition of houses in rural areas amid the monsoon season are some topics that surfaced during the meeting.
The district president of the union, Sukhbir Singh, highlighted how the vagaries of the monsoon had taken a large bite out of the tillers’ earnings.
