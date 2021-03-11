Unions press for minimum wage of Rs 700, loan waiver

Patiala, August 8
Activists associated with seven farm workers’ unions today held a protest outside the District Administrative Complex in the city. They also threatened to hold a protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence on September 12 in case their demands were not met.
Activists said the state government was ignoring demands of farm labourers. They demanded the state government should ensure minimum wages of Rs 700 for labourers. Dalit labourers should get one-third portion of panchayati land. The state should also curb illegal acquisition of government lands, they added.
Activists demanded that loans of labourers should be waived and they be provided land, along with Rs 5 lakh, for the construction purpose, facilities of education and health. Activists said they would hold a protest outside the CM residence on September 12 in case their demands were not met.
