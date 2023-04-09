United Akali Dal seeks release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 8
A jatha of United Akali Dal workers left for Mohali to support the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentence.
The leaders alleged that the state government on the behest of the Centre was making all efforts to create an atmosphere of fear in Punjab. They said such tactics by the governments would not be tolerated by the Punjabis, particularly the Sikhs as they were being painted as terrorists.
They urged the Sikh community to unite, keeping aside their political affiliations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO South-East Asia chief
India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections, ...
Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict
The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understandin...
Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11
Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 p...
Gautam Adani hard-working, down to earth with big ambitions in building infrastructure: Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography
Pawar recounts in the book how Adani built his corporate emp...
PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka
The reserve was brought under ‘Project Tiger’ in 1973