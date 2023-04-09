United Akali Dal seeks release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 8

A jatha of United Akali Dal workers left for Mohali to support the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentence.

The leaders alleged that the state government on the behest of the Centre was making all efforts to create an atmosphere of fear in Punjab. They said such tactics by the governments would not be tolerated by the Punjabis, particularly the Sikhs as they were being painted as terrorists.

They urged the Sikh community to unite, keeping aside their political affiliations.