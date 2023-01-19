Unruly scenes at Pbi varsity meeting

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, January 18

A meeting between Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind and members of Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) today witnessed arguments after the faculty members threatened to lock the VC’s office over their demands.

The university has failed to disburse the employees’ salaries for two months.

The PUTA executive met the VC and demanded timely disbursal of salaries, promotion of teachers and implementation of re-employment policy. Later, both university administration and PUTA executive levelled allegations of using strong and coarse language against each other at the meeting.

False information The faculty members are spreading false information about my behaviour. I have a video proof of the meeting and the discussions that took place. The university is making all efforts to get grants from the state government. The government is positive about it. —Prof Arvind, Vice-chancellor, Punjabi University

PUTA secretary Maninder Singh said, “The university has failed to disburse the salaries of faculty members for the months of November and December. The administration also wants to implement the re-employment policy by pick and choose.”

The teachers alleged one of them threatened to lock the VC’s office in protest over their demands to, which the VC reacted in a “aggressive” manner.

Prof Arvind, however, rejected the claims of alleged misconduct and said he had a video proof of the meeting and the discussions that took place. “The faculty members are spreading false information,” he said. “The university is making all efforts to get grants from the state government and that the government was reacting positively to it,” he added.

The university in a press statement later added it was facing difficulty in disbursing the salaries of employees due to delay in disbursal of grants by the state government. It also accused the executive members of the PUTA of using strong and coarse language.

The PUTA members who held a protest outside the VC office today have now decided to hold a protest march on the campus on Thursday.