Urban Estate residents seek anti-flood measures, relief

Patiala, August 11

Residents of Urban Estate, Phase II, here have raised the matter of flooding of the area with the state government and demanded various measures to be taken in the area. They have sought compensation from the government for losses caused by the floods.

In a representation to the state government, officials of the district administration and the Patiala Development Authority (PDA), the residents said their areas of Urban Estate and Chinar Bagh were flooded in 1988, 1993 and again this year. They attributed the floods to excessive water flow in Badi Nadi, no well-defined demarcation of the banks as well as no regular cleaning of the rivulet.

The residents have demanded the administration take various measures to avoid a similar situation in future, including an assessment survey of the loss caused by floods to residents and businesses, removal of illegal and unauthorised constructions and encroachments on public land in the adjoining area, a comprehensive survey on catchments of Patiala ki Rao (Badi Nadi), Janti Devi ki Rao and other seasonal rivulets.

They said preventive and proactive measures should be taken before every rainy season, including periodical cleaning of all rivers and drains, raising the height and strengthening of Badi Nadi embankments on the north-eastern part.

The residents said they had observed that there was no timely official warning about floods and also demanded that the plinth level of houses must be taken in view while re-carpeting the roads.

Residents of the area, including retired IAS officer Manjit Singh Narang, submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.