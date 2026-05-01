US-based fugitive Thikriwal behind recent targeting of railway tracks in Punjab

Investigations into the recent IED blast on railway tracks at Shambhu in Patiala have led the Punjab Police to a familiar name — US-based fugitive Surinder Singh Thikriwal, alias Baba.

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Authorities now identify him as a critical link in a transnational terror network involving Malaysia-based handlers and Pakistan-backed operatives.

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Punjab Police have classified him as a “Category-A” criminal and making efforts to secure a Red Corner Notice to facilitate his extradition.

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Following the April 27 blast, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) and Patiala Police busted a pro-Khalistan module. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that the module’s main handler, a Malaysia-based operative identified as Jujhar Singh, was in direct contact with Thikriwal in the United States.

Police believe Thikriwal played a key role in providing strategic direction and financial backing for a series of recent incidents, including the Shambhu railway blast, in which the prime accused, Jagroop Singh, was killed while allegedly planting the IED.

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Thekriwal is also suspected to be involved in the Sirhind railway blast in January 2026, which targeted critical rail infrastructure, and a grenade attack on the CIA staff premises in Moga in November 2025.

After police conducted raids in Tarn Taran and recovered a significant cache of arms and explosives, including a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), RDX, sticky bombs and Glock pistols, it is suspected that Thikriwal also provided logistical support.

Thikriwal’s run-ins with Punjab law enforcement date back over a decade. In 2013, he was flagged as a mastermind in attempts to revive militancy near Barnala.

In 2015, he was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly inciting targeted killings through social media, though he was later granted bail.

By 2022, with over 15 criminal cases registered against him, he reportedly fled the country.

Investigators believe Thikriwal escaped via the so-called “donkey route” — an illegal migration network involving multiple transit countries — before eventually entering the United States.

Since then, he is suspected of coordinating modules in Punjab from abroad, including directing lone-wolf attacks and acts of sabotage.

As per the police, US-based SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Thikriwal and Pakistan-based terrorist Ranjeet Singh Neeta are liked through a well-layered network.