Vacant seats: Punjabi unversity extends date for admission

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 5

Punjabi University has extended the date for admission to its undergraduate and multidisciplinary five-year integrated courses.

The university has directed the respective departments to admit students against vacant seats by July 10. A new notification says, “The admissions to undergraduate courses and multidisciplinary five-year integrated courses as per given schedule has come to completion on June 30.” It said the respective departments had been directed to send lists of vacant seats. These seats should be filled by the respective departments by July 10. The students thus shortlisted will be admitted as per merit list.

The university will also offer admission to students on a first-come-first-served basis where the number of applicants in the waiting list have exhausted and the seats are lying vacant.