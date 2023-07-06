Vacant seats: Punjabi unversity extends date for admission

Patiala, July 5
Punjabi University has extended the date for admission to its undergraduate and multidisciplinary five-year integrated courses.
The university has directed the respective departments to admit students against vacant seats by July 10. A new notification says, “The admissions to undergraduate courses and multidisciplinary five-year integrated courses as per given schedule has come to completion on June 30.” It said the respective departments had been directed to send lists of vacant seats. These seats should be filled by the respective departments by July 10. The students thus shortlisted will be admitted as per merit list.
The university will also offer admission to students on a first-come-first-served basis where the number of applicants in the waiting list have exhausted and the seats are lying vacant.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs
Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...
Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks
NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...
18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play
NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...