Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 11

The NCC Air wing of the Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, organised its 21st vaccination camp at Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib, Phase 1, Urban Estate, here on Saturday.

At the camp, first, second and booster doses of Covidshield and Covaxin were administered to eligible beneficiaries. Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Vikas Goyal was present to oversee the smooth functioning of the camp. Nursing Officer Poonam, multipurpose health worker Rahul Kumar, Group Captain Rajesh Sharma, ANO Satvir Singh Gill, Kawardeep Singh Gill, and Ramandeep Singh played a vital role in making the camp a success.