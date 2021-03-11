Patiala, June 11
The NCC Air wing of the Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, organised its 21st vaccination camp at Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib, Phase 1, Urban Estate, here on Saturday.
At the camp, first, second and booster doses of Covidshield and Covaxin were administered to eligible beneficiaries. Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Vikas Goyal was present to oversee the smooth functioning of the camp. Nursing Officer Poonam, multipurpose health worker Rahul Kumar, Group Captain Rajesh Sharma, ANO Satvir Singh Gill, Kawardeep Singh Gill, and Ramandeep Singh played a vital role in making the camp a success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister
General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable
The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...
Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad
Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...
Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...
Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum
Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...