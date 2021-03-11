Vaccination tally in Patiala district crosses 26-lakh mark

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 29

With 4,023 beneficiaries getting jabbed today, the Health Department has gone past the 26-lakh mark of vaccination. The department claimed the 10.42 lakh beneficiaries, including children, in the district had been vaccinated with two shots, while 13. 83 lakh have received the first dose. Officials of the Health Department said 36,453 beneficiaries had received the booster dose. It is worth noting that precautionary (booster) shots are available only in private hospitals for adults as paid vaccines.

The Patiala Civil Surgeon, Dr Raju Dhir, said vaccination was an important and effective tool to fight the pandemic. He said people should not be complacent and get their due vaccination doses as early as possible. Meanwhile, Patiala today reported one Covid case. Experts had expected a rise in the Covid cases. With the new case, the active case count in the district currently stands at 20.