Vans with flood relief flagged off

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 4

District and Sessions Judge Rupinderjit Chahal, who is also the Chairperson of District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, organised relief efforts for those affected by recent floods.

The judicial officer, accompanied by Manjinder Singh, Member Secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar, flagged off two vans loaded with grocery items, clothes, sanitary pads, mattresses, bed sheets, fans, school bags and notebooks for those affected by floods in the district. They said the relief packages were arranged with contributions made by serving and retired judicial officers, advocates and staff members.

Manni Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-DLSA Secretary, was also present on the occasion.