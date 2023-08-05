Vans with flood relief flagged off

Patiala, August 4
District and Sessions Judge Rupinderjit Chahal, who is also the Chairperson of District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, organised relief efforts for those affected by recent floods.
The judicial officer, accompanied by Manjinder Singh, Member Secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar, flagged off two vans loaded with grocery items, clothes, sanitary pads, mattresses, bed sheets, fans, school bags and notebooks for those affected by floods in the district. They said the relief packages were arranged with contributions made by serving and retired judicial officers, advocates and staff members.
Manni Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-DLSA Secretary, was also present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby