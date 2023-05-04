Varsity bureau resumes publication

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 3

In limbo for years, Publication Bureau, Punjabi University, is now back on track and is publishing important text books.

University officials said the bureau’s functioning on the campus had been affected for a long time due to lack of funds. “The university had failed to sanction funds, which stalled the printing of notable books at the university’s bureau,” an official on the campus said.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said the process of printing books at the Publication Bureau was slow. “But now, the university has tried to get it back on track,” he said.

He said the university has decided to publish important books in Shahmukhi script as well, so that the literature being produced in Punjab, India, could be shared with Lehnda Punjab, Pakistan.