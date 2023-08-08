Varsity inks MoU with YPSF

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 7

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU) here has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Young Progressive Sikh Forum. Ajitpal Singh Kohli, MLA of Patiala, attended the event on Monday. The Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof Karamjeet Singh, said, “The university and the forum will collaboratively support needy and financially weak students

#Sikhs