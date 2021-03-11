Varsity sells books at half price, pvt players cash in on it

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 27

Punjabi University, Patiala, has failed to start online sale of its published books even a year after University VC permitted the same. As a result, the university continues to sell high-quality in-demand books at highly reduced prices.

The matter came to light during its five-day special sale (50% off ) on dictionaries and glossaries from May 23 to May 27, which generated a revenue of Rs 1.15 lakh. Insiders said, “The university publication bureau publishes high-quality non-fictions, novels and dictionaries among others which are sold from its counters, ‘kitab ghar’ and university special bus at half their price. While the university is selling its books as per previously devised protocol at half the prices, the same books are purchased from the university and sold by private players—booksellers and shopkeepers—through online platforms at rates even above the MRP.”

Prof Rajesh Sharma, head, publication bureau, said, “Our books are high-quality and are in great demand. We have great potential to sell them in India and abroad through online platforms to promote Punjabi. ”