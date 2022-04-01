Punjabi University staffer bags award

Patiala, March 31
Veerdavinder Singh, senior assistant, Punjabi University, has bagged the Youth Award from Sahitya Academy, Delhi, for his first book ‘Paa de pellan’.
University authorities said the award was given during a programme of the Sahitya Academy in Chennai. Veerdavinder Singh is also doing his PhD on cinema from the Department of Punjabi. —
