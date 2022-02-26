Punjabi University to hold programmes in memory of Waris Shah

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 25

Two days after his 300th birth anniversary, Punjabi University today decided to hold year-long programmes in the memory of Punjabi Sufi poet Waris Shah. Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said the university had formulated a committee which would now chalk out a programme to hold celebrations. The VC, who is the chairman of the committee, said, “Our university came into existence for the proliferation of Punjabi language, art and literature. Therefore, we will hold a year-long programmes remembering Waris Shah.”

University authorities said officials from departments, including Punjabi, fine arts, music, English and others, are members of the committee. The members held a preliminary meeting on the matter and decided to publish two books on Heer-Ranjha of Waris Shah in Gurmukhi, Shahmukhi, Roman and Devanagari languages along with illustrations.

Legendary Sufi poet of undivided Punjab, Syed Waris Shah born on January 23, 1722 at Jandiala, (Sher khan) now in Pakistan, is remembered and celebrated in the Punjabi subcontinent of the Mughal era, for authoring timeless epic of ‘Heer Waris’.