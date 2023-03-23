Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 22

With no increase in government grants, Punjabi University’s estimated deficit for the 2023-24 fiscal has now climbed to Rs 285 crore. As per the estimates made during a meeting of the university finance committee today, the institute is expected to shell out Rs 648 crore as the overall expenditure.

Last year, the university had passed its estimated deficit for the ongoing fiscal year at Rs 207 crore.

New pay scales increased expenditure The university’s estimated deficit has increased due to the introduction of new pay commission scales. It has had a direct impact and has increased the university’s annual expenditure by Rs 100 crore on salaries alone. —A University official

Employees said the estimated deficit witnessed a steep rise after the state government’s introduction of new pay commission scales for its employees and its failure to increase the university’s grants in the recently presented Budget.

Of its overall income of Rs 363 crore, the university said it received a grant of Rs 164 crore from the state government. Officials said they had written to the state government demanding a monthly grant of Rs 30 crore (Rs 360 crore per year). The university has not even received any written documentation regarding the grant of Rs 164 crore from the state government, an insider said.

An official said, “The university’s estimated deficit has increased due to the introduction of new pay commission scales. It has had a direct impact and has increased the university’s yearly expenditure by Rs 100 crore on salaries alone. On the other hand, the state government has failed to issue a written documentation of regarding an increase in the monthly grants.”

The university will discuss and pass the yearly budget estimates in its upcoming meeting of the Syndicate.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said the pay commission scales and inflation played a major role in the increase in the estimated deficit. “We are hopeful that the government will provide the funds as assured,” he said.