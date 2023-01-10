Punjabi University's project to digitise research branch pending

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 9

Punjabi University’s project to digitise the works of its research branch to make it paperless, stands pending. The university was the first in the region to initiate the digitisation more than a year ago which would have benefited over 3,500 of its research scholars.

The university aimed at digitising works of admission, enrolment, submission of thesis and others at the research branch, in order to streamline and fast track them and make its functioning paperless.

The university also aimed at regularly notifying the scholars about pending seminars, pending dues and others on the portal. In the view of digitisation, the scholars could submit their thesis online itself.