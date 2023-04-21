Vendors removed from Leela Bhawan market

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 20

In an action aimed at decongesting city roads, the Municipal Corporation has removed a number of street vendors from the Leela Bhawan market. The vendors removed from the usually cluttered marketplace have been directed to move to the road adjacent to the Polo Ground.

Corporation Inspector Munish Puri, who led the drive in the evening today, said, “The street vendors were operating at the marketplace without permission and had been creating traffic bottlenecks in the evenings. The road often remained clogged during the day as well.”

Puri said a meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney after which the step of removing the vendors was initiated.

“The action has been initiated as per directions issued by the Deputy Commissioner. The vendors have been directed to move to the roadside adjoining the Polo Ground. This will continue until the corporation implements the vending policy and identifies vending zones,” he said.

Residents have been complaining about the traffic bottlenecks at the Leela Bhawan market in the evening daily.

Traffic congestions caused due to lack of adequate parking space, influx of vehicles and the street vendors have often led to heated arguments among commuters.