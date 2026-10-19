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Home / Patiala / Video shows Nabha AAP MLA 'kicking, slapping youth'; opposition raises questions

Video shows Nabha AAP MLA 'kicking, slapping youth'; opposition raises questions

Gurdev Singh ‘Dev Mann’ claims youth was riding a motorcycle without a number plate and attempted to flee from the police

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:53 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Screen grabs showing the Nabha AAP MLA 'assaulting' youth. Image credits/X @bsmajithia and File photo (inset)
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A political controversy has erupted following the circulation of a video on social media showing Gurdev Singh ‘Dev Mann’, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Nabha, allegedly assaulting a young man.

The incident took place on October 18. A youth wearing a cap and a black shirt can be seen approaching a policeman alongside Dev Mann after parking his motorcycle in a street.

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Meanwhile, Dev Mann arrives and kicks and slaps the youth. The policeman also apprehends the youth and takes him away from the scene.

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Thereafter, residents of the colony come out of their houses after witnessing the commotion.

After the video surfaced, opposition leaders shared it and raised questions about the government and the MLA’s conduct. As the controversy intensified, Dev Mann presented his side, stating that the incident was being projected out of its proper context.

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The MLA claimed that he was travelling along the road when a young man riding a motorcycle without a number plate approached his vehicle. According to him, the motorcycle narrowly avoided colliding with his vehicle.

When he stopped to check, the young man attempted to flee the scene. The MLA stated that the police were also in pursuit and that the individual was eventually apprehended after being surrounded from all sides.

Opposition raises questions on social media

Following the circulation of the video, opposition leaders, including Congress leader Vijay Inder Singla, Sukhpal Singh Khaira and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, shared the footage and raised questions.

Mann said the youth was riding a motorcycle without a number plate and attempted to flee upon seeing the police.

He said it was not his job to declare anyone guilty and emphasised that legal proceedings must follow the established processes of the police and the courts.

According to him, if an individual is travelling on a vehicle without a number plate and attempts to flee when signalled to stop by the police, he considers it his responsibility to assist in apprehending that person.

Appeal for cooperation in the campaign against drugs

The MLA urged residents of the Nabha constituency to inform the police and the administration if they received any information regarding individuals selling drugs in their area.

He stated that public cooperation was essential for the campaign against drugs and that action must be taken against drug dealers in accordance with the law.

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