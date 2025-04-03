DT
Home / Patiala / Vigilance Bureau arrests Patiala lineman for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Vigilance Bureau arrests Patiala lineman for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

The team recovered the bribe money from his possession and a case was registered
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:56 AM Apr 03, 2025 IST
The accused was caught red-handed.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested a lineman with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), posted at North division for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

An official spokesperson said the PSPCL official, Jasveer Singh, a resident of Jhill village, was caught red-handed. A complainant had earlier been lodged by a resident of Patiala, informing them that the accused Jasveer Singh had allegedly demanded bribe to install a new domestic electricity meter at his home.

The spokesperson informed that after preliminary verification of the complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which the aforementioned accused was apprehended red handed while he was allegedly accepting the bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

The team recovered the bribe money from his possession and a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station Patiala Range.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain if more persons were involved in the case.

