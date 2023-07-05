Vigilance Bureau looks into allegations against Patiala ex-Mayor

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 4

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has now started looking into documents related to allegations of owning assets disproportionate to the known sources of income of former Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu. Senior officials privy to the matter said the bureau had started looking into the claims and related documents, wherefore it has started issuing summons and seeking clarifications.

As a matter of fact, the allegations against the former Congress leader, who switched to the BJP with the merger of Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress in September last year, were levelled by former Senior Deputy Mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during his visit here, had also assured that an inquiry would be held into the matter.

Insiders said the former senior functionary of the Municipal Corporation was called for questioning to the office. “He has been directed to submit various documents in relation to the case,” they said.

They said a set of answers and documentations had been demanded from him and the meeting continued for over an hour.

The matter came to light as the former Senior Deputy Mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi levelled various allegations related to MC works. He submitted the complaint to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a public meeting while the CM was in the city to inaugurate the work of covering the Model Town drain in January.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Sharma Bittu outright rejected the allegations levelled against him, stating that it was all politically motivated. He did not pay any visit to the Vigilance office today, he said.