Vigilance Bureau nabs Bhunerheri panchayat official taking Rs 20,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), as part of its ongoing drive against corruption in the state, on Wednesday arrested a panchayat secretary posted at the BDPO office in Bhunerheri, Patiala, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

According to a spokesperson for the state Vigilance Bureau, the accused, Gurjant Singh, was arrested based on a complaint filed by a resident of village Bhatian in Patiala district.

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The complainant alleged that the Gram Panchayat had passed resolutions for the renovation and construction of a local Dharamshala and Community Hall. The panchayat secretary allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from him for processing the resolutions and initiating further action on the proposed development works.

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The accused allegedly told the complainant that a portion of the bribe amount would be distributed among members of the Gram Panchayat for obtaining their signatures on the resolutions.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Patiala. Further investigation is on.