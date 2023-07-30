Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking Rs 10K bribe

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 29

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today nabbed Constable Karambir Singh, who was posted at Cyber Cell here, allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. In this case, a Sub-Inspector and a journalist have also been booked.

The action was taken on a complaint filed by Pardeep Singh, a resident of the city. Disclosing the details, a spokesperson for the bureau said Pardeep Singh had approached the VB police station and lodged a complaint that he (Pardeep) and his wife were having a dispute, an inquiry of which was marked to Sub Inspector (SI) Pritpal Singh, Patiala Cyber Cell incharge.

According to the complainant, he met Pritpal through a mediator, SS Malhotra. Pritpal told him to approach the Constable Karambir Singh, who was posted with him, and he would do the needful. “Afterwards, when the complainant met Karambir, he demanded Rs 20,000 in lieu of a favourable report,” said the bureau officials.

After preliminary investigation, the spokesperson said a team of the VB laid a trap and arrested Constable Karambir Singh allegedly while accepting the first instalment of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in the presence of official witnesses. In this regard, an FIR has been registered against Pritpal, Karambir and Malhotra at the VB police station and further investigation is in progress.

