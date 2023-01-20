Vigilance Bureau nabs scribe for taking Rs 50K bribe

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 19

The Vigilance Bureau on Thursday nabbed a scribe red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 here.

A spokesperson for the VB said Gagandeep Singh Panaich was arrested on the complaint of SI Kuldeep Singh, posted at Chharbar Training Centre, Banur.

He said the complainant had approached the VB’s Patiala range alleging the suspect had demanded Rs 50,000 to facilitate clearance of a complaint filed against him at the VB office. He further alleged the accused had already taken a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from him in this regard.

After preliminary probe, a VB team laid a trap and arrested the suspect accepting bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. An FIR has been registered at the VB police station, Patiala range. It had come to light the suspect had allegedly collected money from private persons to help them in recruitment by the police and Vidhan Sabha. The matter was being probed.